G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme

G Herbo faced up to 20 years behind bars for a credit card scheme that involved a boutique puppy business, a Jamaican villa, and other illegally obtained assets. The Chicago rapper pleaded guilty to the charges last summer and received three years of probation related to the matter.

As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, G Herbo, 28, was handed down the three-year probation sentence on Thursday (January 11) after using stolen credit cards to finance a scheme that involved the aforementioned puppy business, private jets, and other items.

U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni ordered the rapper, who was born Herbert Wright III and once rapped under the moniker Lil Herb, to pay restitution totaling $139,968 and hand over assets equally that same amount according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts website:

“On social media, Mr. Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle. He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as “G Herbo.” However, his lavish lifestyle was shamelessly built on deceit and fraud using stolen account information that inflicted substantial harm on numerous businesses, leaving a wake of victims burdened with financial losses.” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “This case should serve as a stark reminder that breaking the law leads to prosecution and accountability, regardless of who you are, how many likes you rack up or how many followers you have.”

As was revealed in 2020, G Herbo was able to obtain stolen credit card information from so-called “dark web” sites. The scheme also involved forged identification cards, licenses, and email accounts as seen in the indictment records.

