But it’s not over just yet!

Some music lovers may describe 2023 as a rough year for rap. The first Number 1 rap song to chart at the peak position on Billboard didn’t come until Latto’s Seven dropped in July. Also in July, the first Number 1 rap album, which was Pink Tape from Lil Uzi Vert, hit DSPs as well.

In contrast, in 2022, six rap albums and two rap songs hit Number 1 by as early as June.

However, just because the charts have turned out a little different this year that doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been any heat!

Keep scrolling to check out the top rap records for each month of 2023. And stay tuned because we’ll also be unveiling the biggest rap albums for 2023 in the near future!

This list was put together using charting information from Billboard. The duration of each record sitting in the top spot of the Rap charts is listed at the top of each description.

Here Are The Top Rap Songs For Every Month Of 2023 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com