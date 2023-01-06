K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Keith Murray went on a recent press run and for whatever reason, the veteran rapper keeps kissing and telling while offering up other unnecessary information. After talking up the likes of Foxy Brown and Shawnna, many on Twitter are wondering what’s going on with the Def Squad member.

Keith Murray, 48, made an appearance on The Art Of Dialogue and shared an explicit story of hooking up with Foxy Brown who he assumed was with Kurupt after a show at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, Calif.

“We rocked hardcore, went into the hotel and she gave me hardcore head,” Murray said during the chat, adding, “I ate her p*ssy but I never f*cked her and then she was with Kurupt at the time, so we was coming out of the hotel after she gave me head and we was coming and Kurupt was coming.”

If that wasn’t enough, the Long Island, N.Y. native mentioned in another chat with The Art Of Dialogue that he went down on Chicago rapper Shawnna but that affair was effectively one-sided.

Both Foxy Brown and Shawnna responded to Murray’s recent comments, with Brown posting to her Instagram Story feed, “N*GGAZ AINT POP SINCE I SHOT YA” and Shawnna writing to her Story feed, “If y’all here bc of Keith you can gone back home. I know you leaf heads stick together. Goofy bitches I coulda agreed you dumb mf.”

On Twitter, Keith Murray has his name trending with folks making a serious charge that he’s allegedly using some powerful drugs. That’s none of our business and we’re only reporting what’s out there.

Keep scrolling for the reactions.

Photo: Al Pereira / Getty

High As Hell: Keith Murray Reveals He’s A Munch & Other Unnecessary Information was originally published on hiphopwired.com