Nick Cannon Roasted On X After Flier Featuring Dark Skin Vs. Light Battle Goes Viral

Nick Cannon is hosting an event in Las Vegas on Thursday night (December 7) with sponsorship from Cannon’s company and The Zeus Network. Fans on X are roasting Nick Cannon after a flier for the Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas event featured text framing the face-off as a battle of dark-skinned and light-skinned women.

Back in October, a trailer for the Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas event was unveiled, which appears to be styled like a baddies version of Cannon’s popular Wild ‘n Out series. Based on the description in the trailer, which we’ll share below, this is a new series that will film its first season live in Las Vegas and tonight’s taping will also feature Sukihana as a musical guest.

X user @KMZWRLD shared a tweet featuring the flier in question, which has since been quoted and retweeted several times so far. It isn’t clear where the flier originally came from and we’re still trying to locate the source.

Based on our research, it doesn’t appear that Cannon nor The Zeus Network has billed this show as a “dark-skin vs. light-skin” but a flier featuring that text on the front is making its rounds on social media and fans are ticked off. The link on the flier to join the studio audience also appears to work but is different from the link that Zeus is promoting on its pages, which isn’t operational.

As we saw on Zeus’ Instagram page, the Bad Vs. Wild taping has been happening all week with French Montana and GloRilla performing in earlier events. Again, we’re still not seeing anything featuring the colorism battle working from any of the main players involved so we are not claiming that the flier in question is an official release.

Check out the reactions from X below.

—

Photo: Getty

