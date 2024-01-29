Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have disrupted the Hip-Hop timeline in a major fashion, with the Queens veteran launching an all-out online assault on the Houston star. After the perceived shot from Megan Thee Stallion towards Nicki Minaj on “Hiss,” the Pink Friday 2 star fired back with the diss track “Bigfoot,” and fans are reacting.

As we previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest single, “Hiss,” last week as part of her return to the music scene, and one line in particular seemed to ruffle the feathers of Nicki Minaj.

The lyric in question reads, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” which has been assumed to be about Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty and his past legal woes.

This, in turn, sparked Minaj to go on a days-long tirade on social media, egged on her legion of fans known as the “Barbz,” and things got ugly with MTS’ deceased parents being brought into the fray and mention of the shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

With “Bigfoot,” Minaj wasted little time addressing the line mentioned above from “Hiss” and continued to pile on the attacks in a song with all the current tea within.

From “Bigfoot”:

This lil’ beggin’ whore talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law

For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw (Ooh)

If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw (Ooh-ooh)

Shots thrown, but I still ain’t let Megan score (Tell ’em)

Bad bitch, she like six foot (Ooh), I call her Big Foot (Brr-brr)

The bitch fell off, I said, “Get up on your good foot” (Ah, ah)

Minaj ends the song by suggesting she. has more ammo in the tank for Megan should she want this beef to continue. As expected, the Barbz and the Hotties, which are MTS’ supporters, are at each other’s virtual throats and we’ve got all the reactions to “Bigfoot” below.

Photo: Getty

