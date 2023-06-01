Shannon Sharpe To Exit ‘Undisputed’ Show, Twitter Stares In Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have one of the most popular morning sports programs in Undisputed and the strong personalities of the pundits made for great television. With reports that Shannon Sharpe will be exiting the show at the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals, fans on Twitter have lots to say.

For the past seven years, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless informed and entertained the masses with their explosive sports opinions that often ended in heated but good-natured debates on Fox Sports 1. As the New York Post reports, FS1 and Sharpe, 54, reached a mutual buyout agreement according to insider sources speaking with the outlet.

That same source added that the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Sharpe will also make an exit from FS1 channels.

While there was public tension between the pair in connection to the on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin during a football game, it appeared that the two hosts put that issue behind them after a brief work stoppage on Sharpe’s part and all signs pointed to them continuing their show.

The hosts also go wack back to Bayless’ ESPN days with First Take as Sharpe often filled in for the outspoken Stephen A. Smith and sparred masterfully with Bayless in that brief stint. Some fans think that a return to EPSN might be imminent for Sharpe as well.

It isn’t known what the next move is for Shannon Sharpe but according to what we witnessed in today’s Undisputed episode, there doesn’t appear to be bad blood. However, Twitter has a different view of things and we’ve got those reactions below.

