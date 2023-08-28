Everything You Missed At Sneakerville 2023!

CLOSE
The Triangle’s newest vintage expo returned for its 2nd year over the weekend!
Sneakerville hit the North Raleigh Hilton Ballroom this past Saturday (Aug. 26) with a full day of music, food, fashion and lots (AND LOTS) of kicks. Organized by K975’s Brian Dawson, it was a celebration of sneaker culture unlike any other… but don’t take our word for it. Take a look for yourself with our exclusive gallery!
