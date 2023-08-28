K97.5
Everything You Missed At Sneakerville 2023!

Published on August 28, 2023

Sneakerville 2023

Source: Paige Boyd / Paige Boyd

The Triangle’s newest vintage expo returned for its 2nd year over the weekend!

Sneakerville hit the North Raleigh Hilton Ballroom this past Saturday (Aug. 26) with a full day of music, food, fashion and lots (AND LOTS) of kicks. Organized by K975’s Brian Dawson, it was a celebration of sneaker culture unlike any other… but don’t take our word for it. Take a look for yourself with our exclusive gallery!

1.

Sneakerville 2023 Source:Paige Boyd

