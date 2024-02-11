From The “A” To The World: Reactions to Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Aside from the fans of the teams that were actually playing in Super Bowl LVIII, just about everybody was waiting in anticipation for Usher to hit the field for the Apple Music Halftime Show. Well… he definitely didn’t disappoint!

He gave us skates & stripper poles, showgirls and marching bands (one time for Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of The South), acrobats and Kappas strolling. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.I.Am, Lil Jon and Ludacris came through as special guests. And, of course… the costume changes.

And that was all in 15 minutes!

Needless to say, if folks weren’t already eager to run up the streams for his just-released Coming Home album and buy up the tickets to his upcoming tour already… this show will definitely speed up things.

