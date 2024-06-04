He A F.A.N.: Ye FKA Kanye West Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Harassment

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is the latest entertainer to be slapped with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. A former assistant who worked with Ye claimed in the suit that the Chicago superstar sent her explicit texts and videos, later splitting their arrangement and failing to pay a severance package.

As reported by TMZ, Lauren Pisciotta, a former OnlyFans model, was reportedly hired to work on the Yeezy fashion line in July 2021 according to the details found within the lawsuit. Pisciotta also claims she worked on three songs on Ye’s DONDA album. A year later, Pisciotta said the mercurial producer asked her to take down her OnlyFans account and vowed to replace her $1 million annual haul via salary to work for Yeezy.

However, it appears that Ye got too comfortable and began texting explicit messages to Pisciotta and also sharing videos of him having sex.

There’s one interesting alleged text Pisciotta claims he sent her that went something like this … “Is my d*** racist? It is. This f***ing racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f***ing racist d*** for being f***ing racist. I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s*** out of my racist d*** … Beating the s*** out of his big black c***.”

Pisciotta allegedly endured phone calls from her boss while he inquired about the penis size of her boyfriends and masturbated while on the phone among other heinous allegations.

News of the lawsuit went wide on social media with many noting Pisciotta looks somewhat similar to women Ye has dated in the past. According to Pisciotta, the pair never maintained a romantic connection while adding in her suit that after being fired in October 2022, she was allegedly offered a $3 million severance that remains unpaid.

Lauren Pisciotta is suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and hostile work environment.

