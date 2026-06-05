Listen Live

Actor Sarunas Jackson joins The Fumble for a hilarious and passionate conversation covering everything from the NBA Finals to entertainment, fan culture, and entrepreneurship. The discussion begins with the New York Knicks’ stunning comeback victory over the Spurs and whether coaching decisions, De’Aaron Fox’s late-game mistakes, or Victor Wembanyama’s offensive approach ultimately cost San Antonio the game. The conversation also explores Jalen Brunson’s rise as one of the NBA’s most clutch performers, the increasingly wild behavior of Knicks fans, and whether New York sports culture is crossing the line. Plus, Sarunas gives insight into working with Country Wayne and explains why building a loyal niche audience may be more valuable than mainstream fame.

More from K97.5
24 Items

Knicks Win 2026 NBA Championship & End 53-Year Title Drought As NYC Erupts – Page 6

7hr

16 Items

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Raq & Kanan’s Feud Immediately Causes Irreparable Harm To The Thomas Family

8hr

16 Items

James Harden Arrested For Unlawfully Carrying A Gun, Social Media Reacts

13hr

13 Items

NFL’s Darron Lee Indicted In Girlfriend’s Murder After Reportedly Using ChatGPT

16hr

12 Items

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

18hr

Groundbreaking Music Exec Sylvia Rhone To Receive ‘Ultimate Icon’ Honor At BET Awards

22hr

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close