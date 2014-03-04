Isaiah Washington Gets Presidential In “The 100″ [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Is 2014 Isaiah Washington’s comeback ear? After allegedly calling his cast mate T.R. Knight a homophobic slur, Isaiah washington was fired from “Grey’s Anatomy” and blacklisted from Hollywood. The incident all but ruined his career but through it all Washington found a silver lining.

“Contrary to popular belief I’m glad it happened,” he told TV One and TheUrbanDaily.com’s “What’s Hot” spotlight. ” Six years later Washington is back with two new films, “Blue Caprice” and “Blackbird” and a new show on TheCW.

“The same man who ‘so-called’ fired me from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on ABC put me on a show called “The 100″ playing The President 97 years in the future,” Washington reveals.

You can see Isaiah Washington in his new role this March on the CW.

