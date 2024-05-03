Listen Live
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Published on May 3, 2024

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

Following the release of “euphoria” this week, Kendrick Lamar is coming for Drake once again.

The rapper is taking a page from Drake’s book by going “Back-to-Back” with his latest diss track, “6:16 in LA,” released early Friday morning.

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
28 photos

In this latest track, Lamar bombards Drake with a number of hits including having alleged traitors on his OVO squad.

“Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies/ You must be a terrible person/ Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it/ Can’t Toosie Slide up out of this one, it’s just gon’ resurface,” he said.

Check it out below:

 

With a second release within just days of his first, fan are eagerly anticipating a comeback from the Certified Lover Boy.

Drake brushed off Lamar’s initial move by posting a clip from the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You on Instagram.

RELATED: Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Listen to Kendrick’s “6:16 in LA” diss track below.



Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With A.I. Tupac & Snoop Dogg Diss ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’

Snoop Dogg Hilariously Reacts To His AI Appearance on Drake’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Track, “Taylor Made Freestyle”

 

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track  was originally published on 92q.com

