**UPDATED: 5/7/2024, 11:49am**
In rather unsettling news, a shooting has been reported outside the Toronto home of rapper Drake this morning.
As reported by CBC News and CityNews, the shooting happened at around 2:10am EST in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood. Officers were called to Park Lane Circle, near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.
Toronto Police found a man badly injured on the scene. A police source said early details from the initial call suggests that the victim was Drake’s security guard, shot in a drive-by attack.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was unconscious when officers arrived, according to the initial report. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, there’s no info on the suspect or the vehicle. The area has been taped off in the meantime, and no further details have been released.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
News of the shooting comes as Drake is involved in a public rap feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar over the past few weeks. The cover art of Lamar’s recent track, “Not Like Us,” features a Google Maps image of Drake’s home photoshopped with sex offender location pins. The image backs up the Compton MC’s claims of Drake being a pedophile, which the Toronto MC denied.
It has not been proven if the beef has any connection to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
-
K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!
-
Eminem Surprises Fans with 'The Death of Slim Shady'
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake's Toronto Home
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, "euphoria"
-
DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips, Or Flights
-
Benzino Defends R.Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks
-
Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS