Popeyes Introduces A “Bring Your Own Bun” Solution To Its Sold Out Chicken Sandwich!!!

Weeks after announcing that they were sold out for their newly-introduced chicken sandwich, Popeyes is allowing guests to bring in their own buns, order their 3-piece tenders and make their own chicken sandwiches on the spot.

