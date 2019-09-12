Popeyes Introduces A “Bring Your Own Bun” Solution To Its Sold Out Chicken Sandwich!!!

Weeks after announcing that they were sold out for their newly-introduced chicken sandwich, Popeyes is allowing guests to bring in their own buns, order their 3-piece tenders and make their own chicken sandwiches on the spot.

Related Stories:

Customers Pull A Gun On Popeyes Employees After Finding Out The Chicken Sandwiches Are All Sold Out.

Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: