Colin Kaepernick Nike Commercial Wins Creative Arts Emmy!!!

Although the 2019 Emmy telecast doesn’t air until September 22nd, the Creative Arts Emmy’s have already been handed out and one of the notable winners just happens to be Colin Kaepernick. His highly-publicized Nike commercial took the top honors in quite competitive category.

The commercial is a tribute to those who dream “dream crazy,” message which goes alongside Nike’s longstanding “just do it” slogan. Serena Williams and LeBron James were just some of the many athletes who made an appearance in the commercial.

