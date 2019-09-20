CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

Antonio Brown Dropped By Nike

Antonio Brown As A Raider

Source: Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonnio Brown has been given his walking papers by Nike according to a report released earlier today. The troubled NFL superstar was accused of rape by a personal trainer a few weeks ago.

Reps for Nike did not say exactly why they made the move, but it comes on the heels of a woman named Britney Taylor filing a federal lawsuit citing that Brown raped her in 2018. Brown was signed to a signature shoe deal with Nike for the Nike Tech Trainer which was released in February of this year and sold for $100.

Antonio Brown , Nike , showtime says

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close