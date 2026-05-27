Listen Live
Close
News

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital Following Knockout

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out

Doctors are trying to determine if Ray J suffered a concussion as a direct result of Supa Hot Fire knocking him the hell out.

Published on May 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • According to TMZ, Ray J checked himself into a Las Vegas hospital roughly two hours following Saturday's amateur MMA fight that was a part of Drake glazer, and proud Doechii hater Adin Ross' Brand Risk promotions after experiencing medical issues related to the bout.
  • According to TMZ, doctors are trying to determine if Ray J suffered a concussion as a direct result of Supa Hot Fire knocking him the hell out. Doctors are also monitoring Ray J's heart to see if it's allegedly slowing down.
  • Heading into the bout, Ray J's health was a topic of discussion.
Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital Following Knockout
Prince Williams / Ray J

It appears Supa Hot Fire definitely did a number on Ray J during their struggle MMA fight over the weekend because the singer/reality star is still in the hospital 3 days after the bout.

According to TMZ, Ray J checked himself into a Las Vegas hospital roughly two hours following Saturday’s amateur MMA fight that was a part of Drake glazer, and proud Doechii hater Adin Ross’ Brand Risk promotions after experiencing medical issues related to the bout.

Sources close to the matter told the celebrity gossip site that Ray J was hospitalized for several days as doctors tried to determine what was wrong with him.

According to TMZ, doctors are trying to determine if Ray J suffered a concussion as a direct result of Supa Hot Fire knocking him the hell out. Doctors are also monitoring Ray J’s heart to see if it’s allegedly slowing down.

The “fight” went viral due to the knockout and the events that proceeded with Ray J being visibly frustrated with Supa Hot Fire and claiming that he “f***** up the money,” by not following the “plan,” leading many to believe the “One Wish” singer was saying the fight was staged.

“We had a plan my n*gga, do you know how much money we lost?,” Ray J said following the fight.

Ray J’s Health Was A Concern Heading Into The Fight

Heading into the bout, Ray J’s health was a topic of discussion. During a press conference one person asked Ray J, “Ni—a aren’t you dying soon?”

Ray J has become a mere shadow of his former self, and honestly, a running gag at this point, but we truly hope he is taking his health seriously.

You can see more reactions below.

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
BossMan Dlow Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024
Celebrity News  |  RoyalTea

BossMan Dlow and Yung Miami Bring “Motion Party Tour” to Raleigh

10 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out

11 Items
Sports  |  Sammy Approved

Serving Style: Naomi Osaka's Best On-Court Outfits

21 Items
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Naomi Osaka Responds To Racial Backlash For Hosting 'Black Party' At French Open

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Black Power, Health Alerts & Wealth Building with today’s What We Need to Know

Lil Wayne NBA All Star 2020
Celebrity News  |  RoyalTea

Is Lil Wayne Secretly Engaged? Reports Say Yes

Music  |  Danielle Canada

Tuxedo'd Trap Titan Jeezy Brings A Blizzard Of Hits To' Legend Of The Snowman' Residency, Icy Elegance Ensues [Exclusive]

25 Items
Sneakers  |  Keenan Higgins

Sneak Treat: Anthony Edwards Cuts Down On The adidas BELIEVE THAT 1

19 Items
Music  |  Nia Noelle

We Asked ChatCPT to Curate the Ultimate 90’s Summer R&B and Hip Hop Playlist

Trending
14 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

What Was Pop Culture Like In 1999, The Last Time The Knicks Were In The Finals?

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close