The New Queen Mother Of Ghana Is Lisa Raye!

Our black women just keep winning, in every category of life. #LisaRaye was crowned Queen Mother of Ghana yesterday, as the ultimate birthday gift to herself. She received this recognition based on her many humanitarian efforts over the years.

Her enstoolment ceremony took place downtown LA at the Cicada Restaurant & Club. She was handpicked for the title by Paramount Chief of Agona Kwanyako, the chiefs, and the entire Kyidom Traditional Division Councils. Queen mothers have a huge influence over the social power of local government.

Ms. Raye shared a few words stating “This honor is beyond my wildest imagination. I plan to do all that I can by using my platform to bring positive attention to this region. I will serve humbly”. Now, this position is not new to Lisa. She was the former First Lady of Turks and Caicos from a previous marriage.

Congratulations are all the way in order, Queen. We look forward to all of your future endeavors.

