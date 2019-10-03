Tyler Perry Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Legendary filmmaker Tyler Perry has just received one of the biggest honors in Hollywood. Earlier today he was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In his acceptance speech Perry said:

“For anyone whose dreams may be on life support, I want you to walk past this star in particular and know that I’ve been there,” Perry said during the ceremony. “I’ve been struggling, I’ve been out, broke, homeless. I’ve been through all of those things, but there was a perseverance, a tremendous faith in God, and this hope that allowed me to keep going.”

Perry released his final Madea movie this year, and dedicated his star to the “underdogs”.

“I’m sure everybody has a story here who’s been immortalized here, but this one, in particular, is for the underdogs,” said Perry. “This one, in particular, is for the ones who want to do it their way. This one, in particular, is for those who want to bring as many people through the door with them as they can.”

Actors Kerry Washington and Idris Elba jointed Perry on the stage

“Your star is now alongside so many others but you must remember it celebrates a man who has resolutely blazed your own fierce and faithful path,” said Washington during the ceremony.

Congrats to Tyler…

Check out more pics below…

Also On K97.5: