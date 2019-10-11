Check Out The Upcoming Halloween Events In Cary

Pumpkin Flotilla
Friday, October 25, 2019 | 4-7 p.m. | Free
Fred G. Bond Metro Park, Boathouse
Dress in your favorite costume and join us for this special event! Bring your carved pumpkin from 4-5:30 p.m. and watch the pumpkins set sail across Bond Lake at twilight (6:30 p.m.). Enjoy food trucks, live music, face-painting, and discounted boat rentals prior to the flotilla. Float space is limited and is on a first-come basis. For more information, call the Bond Park Boathouse at (919) 469-4100.
Herbert’s Haunted House
Friday, October 25, 2019 & Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 7-9 p.m.
$3 per person
Herbert C. Young Community Center
Join us for the 6th Annual Herbert’s Haunted House featuring more scares, thrills, and screams than ever! Take a spooky walk through the Cary Teen Council’s House of Horrors and experience all the spooks that Cary’s teens have dreamed up for you. All ages welcome, but parental discretion is advised. For more information, call the Herb Young Community Center at (919) 460-4965.
*The Haunted House and waiting area are indoors.
Cary’s Great Pumpkin Carve
Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 2-8 p.m. | All ages | Free
Downtown Park
Join us for Cary’s Great Pumpkin Carve! Stop by the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin and carve it at one of our stations, or bring your own. Pumpkins can be lit for display and submitted for “Cary’s Favorite Pumpkin.” Stay for family-friendly Halloween specials shown outdoors, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown!”. Pumpkins for sale; all other activities are free. For more information, call the Cultural Arts Department at (919) 469-4061.
Schedule:
- Pumpkin Patch and Carving Stations | 2-6 p.m.
- 3-D Pumpkin Carving Instructional | 2:45 & 4:15 p.m.
- Story time with Cary Regional Library | 2:30, 3:30, & 4:30 p.m.
- Family Friendly Halloween TV Specials | 6:45-7:45 p.m.
*To sign up for the 3D Carving Instructional, please email Ryan.O’Quinn@townofcary.org. Instruction is appropriate for ages 13+ and is $5.00, including a pumpkin to carve.
Halloween Mall Crawl
Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 4-5:30 p.m. | All ages | Free
Cary Towne Center
Calling all goblins, ghosts, princesses, superheroes, and everything in between! Dress in your best Halloween costume and join us for an afternoon of trick-or-treating and magic.
Zombiepalooza
Friday, October 25, 2019 | 7 p.m. | Free
The Cary Theater
Organize Before They Rise with a zombie-themed block party outdoors in downtown Cary. Pro and hobbyist filmmakers have created their own one-to-five minute zombie films to be shown on the outdoor screen. Dress as a favorite zombie or horror film character, with prizes for best films/costumes. For more information, call The Cary Theater at (919) 462-2051 or visit The Cary Theater website.
