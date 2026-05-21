“Last Friday” Officially in the Works, Chris Tucker May Return

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

After years of rumors and delays, Ice Cube and Mike Epps have officially confirmed that Last Friday is finally happening.

The two stars shared the update during a recent interview, giving fans the clearest sign yet that the long-awaited fourth installment in the Friday franchise is moving forward.

According to Epps, the movie is officially “going down,” with production expected to begin later this year.

Chris Tucker Could Return as Smokey

One of the biggest questions surrounding the franchise has always been whether Chris Tucker would return as Smokey, the fan-favorite character from the original 1995 film.

Now, it sounds more possible than ever.

“We’re talking to him and he wants to come back,” Epps revealed. Ice Cube added, “He’s one of the best. I think he’s going to do it.”

If Tucker officially returns, it would mark his first appearance in the franchise since the original Friday nearly three decades ago.

While full plot details haven’t been released, Cube and Epps shared that the movie will focus on how the neighborhood has changed over the years, specifically touching on gentrification and the evolution of the community fans have followed since 1995.

That updated storyline could bring a more modern perspective while still keeping the humor and neighborhood feel the franchise is known for.

A Long Road to “Last Friday”

Over the years, Ice Cube repeatedly accused Warner Bros. of delaying or blocking the project, even launching the hashtag #FreeFriday online. He previously claimed scripts had been rejected despite continued fan demand for another movie.

Now, after years of setbacks, things finally appear to be moving forward.

The original Friday, released in 1995 and directed by F. Gary Gray, became a cultural classic almost instantly.

The film starred Ice Cube and Chris Tucker alongside names like Nia Long, Bernie Mac, Regina King, Tiny Lister, and John Witherspoon. Sequels Next Friday and Friday After Next followed, with Mike Epps stepping in as Day-Day after Tucker exited the series.

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Now, fans may finally get one last chapter.

Read more about ‘Last Friday’ here.