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Lizzo Sampled Go-Go Band UCB's "Sexy Lady" Hit, DMV Reacts

Lizzo Teased Cover of UCB’s “Sexy Lady” Go-Go Hit, DC “Urreah” Reacts

Lizzo teased an upcoming cover to Go-Go band UCB's "Sexy Lady" and the reaction from area natives has been mixed.

Published on May 21, 2026

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Lizzo turned heads after teasing her own rendition of the Washington Go-Go band UCB’s timeless “Sexy Lady” hit song. With Lizzo advancing the charge on remixing the tune, some Go-Go fans aren’t on board.

Uncalled 4 Band, better known in DC as UCB, is one of the leading groups pushing the modern-era Go-Go sound known as “Bounce Beat,” which is credited to the Total Control Band (TCB). Their song “Sexy Lady” is considered a local classic and still rings off during day parties and DJ sets in the Washington Metropolitan region.

Lizzo took to Instagram to tease her remix, which speeds up the original track, removes the signature bounce-beat drums, and features soaring vocals. In the comments section, fans had choice words for the “Truth Hurts” singer.

“As a dc girl born and raised. ….. I need u to work with gogo artists when making gogo music. Please,” said one comment. Another read, “Some songs don’t need to be touched.”

However, there was some excitement as the remix would be a major look for UCB and Washington’s Go-Go scene.

“Please get @wale and #UCB band on this joint,” one person commented. Another added, “Yoooooo @lizzobeeating ya gotta come to our city and do this live with the band. Will be [fire emoji] in DC let’s gooooooo.”

Reactions on X to Lizzo’s upcoming “Sexy Lady” remix were a bit more intense, and we’ve listed a handful below.

Photo: Getty

Lizzo Teased Cover of UCB’s “Sexy Lady” Go-Go Hit, DC “Urreah” Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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