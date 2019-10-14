CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

City Girls Album To Be Ready In 90 Days……

Quality Control music CEO Pierre Thomas says new City Girls album will be ready in 90 days….. are you ready???

white out 2018 city girls yung miami

Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

Related Stories:

JT Of The City Girls Has Been Released From Prison

Saweetie’s “My Type” Remix Featuring City Girls and Jhene Aiko !!!

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

album , city girls , jail , Music , Quality Control , release

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close