City Girls Album To Be Ready In 90 Days……

Quality Control music CEO Pierre Thomas says new City Girls album will be ready in 90 days….. are you ready???

Related Stories:

JT Of The City Girls Has Been Released From Prison

Saweetie’s “My Type” Remix Featuring City Girls and Jhene Aiko !!!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: