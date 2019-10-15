CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s W.E.B Du Bois Medal For Her Contributions To Black Culture!!

According to reports, Queen Latifah has been named as one of the seven honorees that will be awarded the W.E.B Du Bois medal at Harvard University, as she is being recognized for her contributions to black history and the culture.

2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala With Presenting Sponsor Christian Dior Couture - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Related Stories:

Queen Latifah Will Play ‘Ursula’ For ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live

Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Award , ceremony , Harvard University , inductee , Queen Latifah , W.E.B. Du Bois

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close