Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s W.E.B Du Bois Medal For Her Contributions To Black Culture!!

According to reports, Queen Latifah has been named as one of the seven honorees that will be awarded the W.E.B Du Bois medal at Harvard University, as she is being recognized for her contributions to black history and the culture.

