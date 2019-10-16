Kelly Rowland Wants To Host A TV Talk Show

Singer Kelly Rowland is reportedly working on adding another job to her already impressive resume. The 38-year-old has been expressing interest in working on her own talk show. Kelly reportedly plans on testing the market with a new social media series entitled “Coffee With Kelly” and has already met with a few networks to pitch the idea.

This won’t be Kelly’s first time spending time on the small screen. Back in 2011 she was a judge for the British TV show The X Factor and received the Ultimate TV Personality award at the 2011 Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards and TV Personality of the Year at the 2012 Glamour Women of the Years Awards, for her role on the show.

Do you think Kelly will make a good TV personality?

