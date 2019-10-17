Showtime Orders Tekashi 6ine9ine Limited Series “Supervillain”

According to reports, Showtime Documentary Films has officially green lit the Tekashi 6ix9ine limited docuseries, “Supervillain,” which profiles the rapper and his current legal troubles as well as his initial rise to fame. The project is said to be inspired by a feature in Rolling Stone by journalist Stephen Witt, whose piece was titled “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain.”

Related Stories:

Meek Mill Had Something To Say About Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $10M Record Deal

Former Gang Member Found Guilty Of Kidnapping Thanks To Tekashi 6is9ine’s Testimony

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: