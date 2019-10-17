CLOSE
Showtime Orders Tekashi 6ine9ine Limited Series “Supervillain”

According to reports, Showtime Documentary Films has officially green lit the Tekashi 6ix9ine limited docuseries, “Supervillain,” which profiles the rapper and his current legal troubles as well as his initial rise to fame. The project is said to be inspired by a feature in Rolling Stone by journalist Stephen Witt, whose piece was titled “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain.”

Tekashi69 on Angie Martinez

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

