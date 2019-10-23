Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is Officially Diamond

Great news for Atlanta music superstar Lil Nas X. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced that his smash single “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is officially diamond certified, which means that the song has sold over 10,000,000 units. Not only is it the first song to go diamond in 2019, it is also the fastest song to go diamond in RIAA history.

“Old Town Road” was released in December 2018 and gained popularity on the app TikTok. The song gained more notoriety in April 2019 when the Billboard music charts refused to classify the song in the country category and reclassified it as a general pop and Hip Hop song. Country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on a remix for the song and it was up from there. The hit song sat at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 straight weeks, making it, making it the longest number one single in the chart’s history.

