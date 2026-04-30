Erika Kirk Cries “Whiteface” Over Druski Skit But The Internet Can’t Get Past Her Outfit

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Erika Kirk, showed up to The Charlie Kirk Show dressed in all black like the omen and appeared to address Druski’s spot on skit titled: “How Conservative White Women in America Act.”

During her appearance on the show, the Turning Point CEO, who took over the conservative think tank shortly after her husband Charlie was brutally murdered last September, noted that comedians are dressing up in “whiteface.”

“I have comedians dressing up in whiteface,” Kirk said, appearing to reference Druski, Complex notes. “I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on and on.”

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Last month, Druksi, who is known on social media for his spot-on skits, dressed himself to look like a conservative white woman and walked out to fireworks. It was clearly a play on how some conservative white women have walked onto stages with WWE-style pyrotechnics.

“I have comedians dressing up in whiteface,” Kirk said, appearing to reference Druski. “I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on and on.”

Kirk’s comments come after President Trump called for the widow to “sue his ass off,” meaning Druski.

“OK. I think you should sue him. But you know what? I told her, you ought to sue some of these. They’re so jealous of Erika,” Trump said during an Easter event for children at the White House.

Unbeknownst to God and the rest of the world, YouTube boxer Jake Paul joined the controversy, noting that he was going to do a blackface skit in response to Druski.

During an episode of This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, Paul noted that the Druski skit was “hilarious” and added that he was going to reach out to a makeup artist to wear dark face paint to be “on the same playing field,” either missing or ignoring that blackface has roots in minstrel performances that are inherently racist.

“We should f-cking make fun of each other. And I don’t see in color, I see in truth and comedy. So like, what are we talking about? What era are we living in?” Paul said.

Meanwhile, the Internet couldn’t stop making fun of the outfit Kirk wore and her bizarre facial expressions during her appearance.

See the reactions below.