Rich Dollaz Arrested For Failure To Pay Child Support!

According to TMZ reports, Richie Dollaz was arrested at his home in New Jersey. He reportedly owes more than $125,000 in child support to the mother of his child.

Related Stories:

‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of Married Anais

Rich Dollaz Gets Arrested During a Fast Food Run

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: