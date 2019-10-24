CLOSE
Rich Dollaz Arrested For Failure To Pay Child Support!

According to TMZ reports, Richie Dollaz was arrested at his home in New Jersey. He reportedly owes more than $125,000 in child support to the mother of his child.

VH1 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

