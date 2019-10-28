Next Democratic Debate To Be Held At Tyler Perry’s New Atlanta Studio!!!

It’s only been open for a few weeks, but Tyler Perry’s historic $250 million Atlanta movie studio is already home to a very big event. It has just been announced that the studio will serve as the location for the next democratic debate which is to be held don November 20th.

