Colin Kaepernick Helps To Feed The Homeless On His 32nd Birthday!!!

A couple days ago, Colin Kaepernick celebrated his 32nd birthday and to commemorate his birthday, he helped to give back to the community in Oakland, CA by helping to feed the homeless. According to Fox news, Colin along with his “Know Your Rights” Camp Foundation spent their day giving back as they handed out backpacks filled with snacks, socks and soap. He also called a food truck and paid for everyone’s meals.

Related Stories:

Colin Kaepernick’s Team Provides Receipts To Counter Lies Being Spread

Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An Emmy

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: