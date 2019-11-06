CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick Helps To Feed The Homeless On His 32nd Birthday!!!

A couple days ago, Colin Kaepernick celebrated his 32nd birthday and to commemorate his birthday, he helped to give back to the community in Oakland, CA by helping to feed the homeless. According to Fox news, Colin along with his “Know Your Rights” Camp Foundation spent their day giving back as they handed out backpacks filled with snacks, socks and soap. He also called a food truck and paid for everyone’s meals.

 

