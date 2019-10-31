Dr. Dre Will Receive A Grammy For His Iconic Production Work!!

According to Billboard, Dr. Dre is receiving a Grammy for his longstanding career as a legendary producer. The super producer has won a grand total of six Grammys, including three that was for producing or engineering. The special tribute from the Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing will be on January 22nd at Village Studios in Los Angeles, California, It will take place four days prior to the 2020 Grammys.

