CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Spent This Much on Her Wedding Ring….

Nicki Minaj’s new husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, went to great lengths to get his lady the ring she deserved. Her ring costs a total of $1.1 million.

Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLPics / ATLPics

Related Stories:

Nicki Minaj Slams Wendy Williams Over Jabs At Husband, Tells Host To Mind Her Own Mess

Nicki Minaj Announces That She Is Married

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Diamonds , husband , millions , money , nicki minaj , ring

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close