Google To Buy FitBit For $2.1 Billion!!

According to Engadget, Fitbit will be folded into Google, forming part of its hardware team, making a new generation of wearables. Judging from the statements made by Fitbit CEO James Park and Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh, future Fitbit devices will run Wear OS.
