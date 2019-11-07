Robyn Crawford Admits To Being Whitney Houston’s Secret Lover

The best friend of the late great singer Whitney Houston is coming clean about something that folks have been speculating about for years. Whitney’s friend Robyn Crawford has written a tell all book and in it she confirms that the two did have a romantic relationship.

Long before Whitney died in 2012 there was speculation that she and Crawford were lovers, but now we are hearing a version of the story that has never been told before. Crawford is preparing to release her memoir entitled “A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston,’ and PEOPLE magazine has a sneak peak of what’s inside.

Crawford opens up about her motives behind the book:

“I’d come to the point where I felt the need to stand up for our friendship. And I felt an urgency to stand up and share the woman behind the incredible talent.”

The two met in 1980 when Crawford was 19 and Whitney was 16. According to the book, they established a close friendship that blossomed into a physical relationship not long after.

In the book Crawford says “We wanted to be together and that meant just us.”

Whitney would end the sexual part of their relationship soon after when she signed her first record deal with Arista records.

Crawford would be in Houston’s inner circle until her last day.

“We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay. We just lived our lives and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”

