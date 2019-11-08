Scientist Discover New Strain of HIV!!!

For the first time in 19 years, scientists have detected a new strain of HIV, which is a part of the Group M version of HIV-1. This is the same family of virus subtypes to blame for the global HIV pandemic, according to Abbott Laboratories, which conducted the research along with the University of Missouri, Kansas City. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained that current treatments for HIV are effective against this new strain and others.

