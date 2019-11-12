Kodal Black Asks Judge For Mercy Before Being Sentenced Later This Week

Kodak Black is asking a federal court judge to have leniency on him prior to being sentenced for lying on an application to purchase a semiautomatic weapon.

Kodak’s lawyers have filed paperwork requesting a maximum three and a half year sentence be given to the rapper even though these most recent charges came while he was already out on bond awaiting trial for rape charges that involved a teenager in high school.

Kodak plead guilty earlier this yer to one count of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of a firearm. The maximum sentence for this crime is 10 years. According to his lawyers, he was afraid for his life because he had received death threats from gang members.

The judge will sentence Kodak later this week…

Also On K97.5: