Jacquees Is Coming To Raleigh!

The self proclaimed King of R&B is hitting the road in 2020. Singer Jacquees recently announced that he is about to head out on the ‘King of R&B Tour”. The show will stop in 30 cities and kicks off on January 17th in San Antonio, TX.

Quees will make his way through cities like Seattle, Denver, and Minneapolis with a stop in Raleigh as the next to last date on the show on March 3rd.

Jacquees dropped his new album “The King of R&B” earlier this year and it debuted at number 20 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Tickets can be purchased on Friday at 10am.

Jan. 17 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Jan. 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Jan. 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Jan. 23 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Jan. 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Jan. 25 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Jan. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Jan. 27 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Jan. 29 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Jan. 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Feb. 1 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Feb. 4 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

Feb. 5 – Omaha, NE – Sokol Hall

Feb. 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Feb. 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation @ The Intersection

Feb. 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Feb. 10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Feb. 11 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 12 – Toronto, Canada – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Feb. 14 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Feb. 18 – New York, NY – Kings Theatre

Feb. 19 – Toronto, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

Feb. 20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Feb. 21 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore

Feb. 22 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Feb. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theatre

Feb. 28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Mar. 1 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Mar. 3 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Mar. 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

Also On K97.5: