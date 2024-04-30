Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, "euphoria"

Published on April 30, 2024

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

So…. It may be safe to say that Kendrick Lamar may have just won the rap war with Drake after his scathing new release.

On Tuesday, K. Dot dropped “euphoria” on his official YouTube channel, and there are no sneak disses here. The track literally has the 6 God’s name all over it.

Kicking off with a sample of the late Teddy Pendergrass’ “My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration,” Kendrick raps:

“Them superpowers getting neutralized, I can only watch in Silence/The famous actor we once knew is looking paranoid and now spiraling/You’re moving just like a degenerate heavy antic is feeling distasteful/Why calculate you not as calculated I can even predict your angle/Fabricating stories on the family front cuz you heard Mr morale/A pathetic master manipulator how could smell the tail on you now/You’re not a rap artist you’re a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted…”
As soon as the beat flips, the Compton MC went on a lyrical warpath, and he held nothing back.
“The very first time I shot me a Drac’, the homie had told me to aim it this way/I didn’t point down enough/Today, I show you I learned from those mistakes.”
That’s not all. He also references the rapper’s now-deleted “Taylor Made Freestyle” track…
“Somebody had told me that you got a ring/On God, I’m ready to double the wage/I’d rather do that than let a Canadian n—a make ’Pac turn in his grave.”
…mocks his friendship with Sexyy Red…
“When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b*tches/I believe you don’t like women/It’s real competition, you might pop a** with them.”
and questions Drake’s abilities as a father.
“N*gga I got a son to raise but I can see you don’t know nothing bout that/ waking them up (know nothing about that)/ then tell them to pray (know nothing about that)/ then giving them tools to walk through life like day by day (know nothing about that)”
…And that’s not even the half of it.
Needless to say, folks on Twitter/X had a LOT to say about that, with most officially declaring Kendrick to be the winner of this rap war.
Your move, Drizzy… Good luck.

Check out some of the reactions below!

1. Reversed audio at the beginning of track

For reference: This is a clip of Richard Pryor from “The Wiz.” Click HERE

Diss Records drake Kendrick Lamar
