Uber Reveals Over 3,000 Sexual Assaults Were Reported From U.S. Riders In 2018!!!

According to CBS News, Uber has just released its safety report, which details the company received 3,045 reports of sexual assault during U.S. rides in 2018. The safety report details reported incidents of sexual assault, deaths from physical assault, and fatalities during Uber rides in the last two years.

Related Stories:

Uber To Release Flying Taxis in 2023!!!

Uber Will Now Offer ‘UberCopter’ In New York City

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: