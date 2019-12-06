CLOSE
Uber Reveals Over 3,000 Sexual Assaults Were Reported From U.S. Riders In 2018!!!

According to CBS News, Uber has just released its safety report, which details the company received 3,045 reports of sexual assault during U.S. rides in 2018. The safety report details reported incidents of sexual assault, deaths from physical assault, and fatalities during Uber rides in the last two years.

