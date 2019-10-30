Uber To Release Flying Taxis in 2023!!!

Uber, the popular rideshare company, continues to find innovative ways to change how we currently think of transportation. From car rides, scooters and helicopters to flying taxis, Uber is trying to make Jetsons-like futuristic travel ideas available today.

According to reports, Uber is working with NASA to navigate and ensure safe, urban air traffic. The air taxi venture is intended to launch as a fully functional operation called Uber Elevate by the year 2023.

