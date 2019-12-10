Cops Say Juice WRLD Tried To Hide Drugs And Swallowed Percs Before His Death

More details are emerging about the tragic death of rapper Juice WRLD. According to TMZ, the ‘Lucid Dreams’ rapper allegedly swallowed a lot of prescription pain killers before his death. Apparently, he was attempting to hide the pills from federal officers who were going to search his plane after it landed in Chicago on Sunday.

It looks like everything started when the pilot who was flying the private place that Juice was flying on alerted officials on the ground that members of the rapper’s entourage were on the plane with guns…which of course is illegal.

Somehow Juice got word that the plane would be searched and was seen swallowing several percocets in an attempt to hide them. Sources say that this could have contributed to his death as the number of pills that he ingested probably caused him to overdose. Authorities performed an autopsy on Monday, but there will be a complete run of tests done including toxicology, cardiac pathology and neuropathology screenings.

Paramedics also spent 40 minutes treating Juice and attempting to revive him.

Cops also seized 3 guns and 70lbs of weed from the plane

Also On K97.5: