Diddy To Receive “Salute To Industry Icons” Award At 2020 Grammy Awards!!

Billboard reports that Diddy is set to honored at the 2020 Grammy Awards by being the recipient of the “Salute To Industry Icons” award that will be given to him at the annual pre-Grammy party on January 25th.

