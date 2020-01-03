Damon Dash Speaks About Aaliyah’s Marriage To R. Kelly

Damon Dash will speak out publicly about the relationship between R. Kelly and Aaliyah for the first time tonight on Surviving R. Kelly Part 2.

Even though he is currently battling his own legal drama surrounding alleged sexual misconduct, Dash will join others who talk about Kelly and his relationships with young girls and women over the years. According to Dash, Aaliyah went through some very extreme measures to distance her self from the man whom she was once married to as a teenager.

In the special which airs on Lifetime on Thursday, Dash says that the media and industry insiders had a role to play in the illegal marriage because they “normalized” Kelly’s behavior. He says that the things that happened to Aaliyah still hurt him because the abuse was so horrific.

