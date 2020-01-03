CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

Damon Dash Speaks About Aaliyah’s Marriage To R. Kelly

Photo of Damon DASH and AALIYAH

Source: George De Sota / Getty

Damon Dash will speak out publicly about the relationship between R. Kelly and Aaliyah for the first time tonight on Surviving R. Kelly Part 2.

Even though he is currently battling his own legal drama surrounding alleged sexual misconduct, Dash will join others who talk about Kelly and his relationships with young girls and women over the years. According to Dash, Aaliyah went through some very extreme measures to distance her self from the man whom she was once married to as a teenager.

In the special which airs on Lifetime on Thursday, Dash says that the media and industry insiders had a role to play in the illegal marriage because they “normalized” Kelly’s behavior. He says that the things that happened to Aaliyah still hurt him because the abuse was so horrific.

aaliyah , Dame Dash , showtime says

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close