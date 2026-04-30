Dame Dash and his connection to Kevin Hart cannot be denied, as the music executive gave the superstar comedian his first movie role in 2002. In a recent interview, Dame Dash once again mentioned his claim that he discovered the Philadelphia comedian.

Sitting with The Art of Dialogue, Dame Dash, 55, explained how he came across Kevin Hart at a comedy club ahead of shooting the 2002 film, Paper Soldiers, which featured the likes of Beanie Sigel, Jay-Z, Capone-N-Noreaga, Stacey Dash, and the late Charlie Murphy, among others.

“I put Kev on,” Dash began. “Me, Jay Black, and at the time, my ex-wife, Rachel Roy, went to a comedy club. I was looking to shoot Paper Soldiers, and I needed some comedians.”

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Dash explains that after seeing Hart’s standup along with Paper Soldiers co-star Derron ‘Smokey’ Edington, he cast him in the film and later directed him in 2003’s Death of a Dynasty, also part of the Roc-A-Fella film empire.

As Hart’s star grew as both an actor and comedian, Dash says that he began to notice that a gathering of the music exec’s business adversaries had begun to surround Hart.

While Dash doesn’t specify who those individuals were, he did say that while meeting with Tiffany Haddish at his California studio, she called Hart, who allegedly motioned to her to vacate the premises. Dash also seems to imply that Hart’s alignment with Sean “Diddy” Combs could have something to do with their split.

Check out the Dame Dash clip in question below.

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Photo: Getty

Dame Dash Once More Mentions Claim He Discovered Kevin Hart was originally published on hiphopwired.com