Da Baby Detained By Police For Questioning In A Robbery Case

Rapper Da Baby just got detained by cops down in Miami. Police are questioning Da Baby about an alleged robbery that was caught on film. Apparently, a man was robbed on Thursday at 12:30pm and cops want answers.

According to TMZ, members of Da Baby’s entourage got into it with a man who claims that his money and property were stolen during the altercation. Seven police officers pulled up on Da Baby and handcuffed him before taking him into their headquarters.

You can head over to TMZ in order to see Da Baby being walked to the police car with officers and also the alleged robbery.

