Lizzo Becomes The First Woman Tofestival Ever Headline The Bonnaroo Music Festival!!!

The 2020 Bonnaroo festival has just been announced and Lizzo will make history as the headlining act.

Bonnaroo is a Tennessee- based music festival, known for primarily booking rock bands and country artists, but has decided to add some diversity to its line-up. Lizzo is the first-ever female headliner in the festival’s 18-year history.

