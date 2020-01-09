CLOSE
Judge Wants All Of Jussie Smollett’s Google Activity For The Past Year

The special prosecutor looking into the Jussie Smollett case in Chicago just got good news. The judge overseeing the case has agreed that Google should supply a year of Jussie Smollett’s activity. This includes “emails, photos, location data and private messages,” according to the Chicago Tribune. Google will also have to provide deleted messages, draft messages, internet browsing history, Google Voice text messages, calls and info on Google Cloud Storage for both Smollett and his manager.

 

 

