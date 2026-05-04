Listen Live
Close
News

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery For ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Drake was recently spotted out in the 6 filming what appears to be a new music video.

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake was recently spotted out in the 6 filming what appears to be a new music video.

With his upcoming album ICEMAN just days away, the OVO rapper is back outside in full rollout mode. Fans have been tracking him across Toronto, catching him at multiple locations as he shoots new visuals.

One scene had Drizzy riding on the back of a truck filled with ice cubes, rocking a fit that had flans flaming him. 

But that’s a conversation for another day…

Another stop took things in a different direction, with filming taking place at a cemetery. Crew members were seen wearing “Freeze The World” hoodies, which created speculation about a possible tour tied to the album.

This rollout has been anything but typical so far. Drake kicked things off by placing massive blocks of ice outside Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, teasing that the album’s release date was hidden inside. After many fans tried to crack the code, a streamer named Kishka eventually found a bag frozen within the ice revealing the date: May 15.

The crowds got so out of hand Olivia Chow backed the decision to have the remaining ice removed for safety reasons.

“The fire chief made the decision last night, and I support his decision. His responsibility is people’s safety.”

Anticipating ICEMAN, Drake has the world watching his every move, even at a cemetery.

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Megan Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion featured in Women's Health Magazine Body Issue cover story
Health  |  RoyalTea

Celebrities Breaking Mental Health Stigma in Black Community

3 Items
Entertainment  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Kid Cudi Drops M.I.A. From Tour Over Offensive "Illegals" Rant

10 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

Todd Blanche Voter ID Remarks Earn Him Online Slander

26 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup

News  |  Weso

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

27:39
Posted On The Corner  |  Nia Noelle

Black, Bold, and Unfiltered: Don't Call Me White Girl Mona Speaks

21 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Reality Star Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Slammed For Blaming Joe Biden & Pete Buttigieg For Spirit Airlines Shutting Down

23:08
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Xscape Is Returning Home For Mother's Day Celebration

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Knicks Vs. Sixers: How This Rivalry Got Personal Again

Her Legacy  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Tina Knowles Shares Wisdom on Legacy, Motherhood & Self-Care at Her Legacy

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close