Whitney Houston & T.I. Notorious B.I.G Among the Inductees For the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!

The legendary Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G were announced as two of the six artists that will be joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year. The official 2020 class was announced Wednesday morning, along with one behind-the-scenes player that will be joining the prestigious organization.

